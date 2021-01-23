Jerome Bollenbacher

Jerome Bollenbacher, 95, of Rockford, was born May 5, 1925, in Rockford, to Victor and Martha (Fahncke) Bollenbacher, who both preceded him in death. He died Thursday, January 21, 2021, at The Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.

Jerome was the oldest brother to Lloyd, Don, Cliff, and Jane. He grew up in Rockford, graduating from Rockford High School in 1944. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy in May 1944 and served until May 1946. Jerome married Ruth Hassan on January 18, 1947, and she also preceded him in death.

Jerome was a farmer, co-owner of Bollenbacher Drainage, and lived most of his life in Blackcreek Township.

Jerome was a faithful and devoted lifetime member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Rockford. His work as a member of the consistory and superintendent of Sunday school included several repeat duties through the years. He gladly volunteered at the church in whatever capacity he was needed. Jerome was also a member of Shanes Masonic Lodge 377.

Left to cherish a lifetime of memories are his four daughters, Kathy (Dave) Taylor of Rockford, Lois (Jerry) Cox of Spencerville, Cinda (Doug) Pontsler of Monclova, and Peggy (David) Painter of Pitsburg. Jerome was blessed in having 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, delighting with each addition and enjoying all of their activities until he was no longer able: Jennifer (Jason) Dietsch, Taylor and Jaden, Nikki (Mike) Etzler, Cole, Spencer, Campbell, and Briggs, Kristi (Roger) Voisard, Quinci, Rhese, and Sunni, Matt (Gina) Taylor, Stella and Ruby, Tim (Natalie) Cox, Jason, Rachel, and Megan, Jared (Jamie) Cox, and Dylan, Andrea (Ryan) Donley, and Maizy, Ryan (Sarah) Pontsler, David, Nathan, and Noah, Aaron (Colleen) Pontsler, Abby (Grant) Burgess, Emerson and Addison, and Cora (lan) Fleming. Jerome is also survived by his sister-in-law, Laurabel Bollenbacher.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Lloyd (Ruby) Bollenbacher, Don (Eileen) Bollenbacher, Cliff Bollenbacher, and Jane (Vernon) Luginbill; and twin granddaughters, Nora and Stella Burgess.

Jerome will be laid to rest in a private ceremony next to his wife, Ruth, who has been waiting on him since September 2, 2013.

To share in Jerome‘s online memorial, visit www.kechamripley.com. The funeral will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Monday, February 1, and available for viewing at www.ketchamripley.com/obituary/Jerome-Bollenbacher.

We think that dad, grandpa, great-grandpa deserves a grand final send off, but he would never want anyone to gather and risk being infected with COVID-19. If dad touched your life in any special way and you feel moved to honor his memory through a donation, one can be made in his name to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1538 Oregon Road, Rockford, OH 45882, or State of the Heart Care, 230 W. Main St., Coldwater, OH 45828.

The family would like to thank the wonderful health care professionals at State of the Heart Care who helped bring dad comfort as he made his final journey home. They would also like to thank the nurses, aides, and staff at The Laurels of Shane Hill for their wonderful care.

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford.