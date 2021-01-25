Dick Ray Kirkendall

Dick Ray Kirkendall, 88, died Saturday, January 23, 2021, at his home in Van Wert.

Dick was born September 13, 1932, in North Baltimore, to Ray and Wilma Kirkendall, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Larry (Ginny), Don (Ann), and Lynn (Sue) Kirkendall.

Dick loved and cherished his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Joanne (Orthwein) Kirkendall; four children, Dean, John (Montserrat), Keith, and Annette (Brian) Sandrock; and six grandchildren, Megan, Steven, David, Abby, Irena, and Nina. He is also survived by his brother, Steve (Camille) Kirkendall; and a sister, Kay (Gordy deceased) Roberts.

Dick graduated from Continental High School in 1950. After two years working on the Nickel Plate Railroad, he served two years in the U.S. Army in Germany. He returned home and graduated in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in education from Defiance College, and went on to get his master’s degree in education from Bowling Green State University in 1961.

After teaching math and science for four years at Bluffton High School, Dick became principal and then superintendent at Holgate Local Schools. The family moved to Van Wert in 1971, where Dick served as superintendent of Lincolnview Local Schools until his retirement in 1986. In retirement, he worked for four years as a park ranger at Rocky Mountain and Great Smokey Mountain national parks. Returning home to Van Wert, he then was a substitute teacher and also taught driver’s education training for nearly 20 years.

An avid sports fan, Dick enjoyed golfing and bowling and loved following his Lincolnview Lancers and Ohio State Buckeyes. He touched many in his life and his memory will be cherished by his family and friends.

In light of the pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held in the early summer.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert or “The Lutheran Hour.”

Arrangements were handled by Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.