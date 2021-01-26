Margery Lillian Sheldon

Margery Lillian. Sheldon, 89, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:57 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born May 18, 1931, in Hamburg, New York, the daughter of Floyd Sanford Schutts and Madaline Eleanor (Smith) Schutts, who both preceded her in death. She married Joseph M. Sheldon on August 12, 1967.

Margery had taught in New Jersey for a while before marrying Joseph and then moved to Van Wert, where she taught at Lincolnview Local Schools. In her earlier years she was a naval flight instructor at Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Florida, training pilots on the flight simulator there. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family and a celebration of life will take place at a later date in Hamburg, New York.

Arrangements were handled by Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.