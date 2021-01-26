Ottawa-Glandorf girls surge by Van Wert

Van Wert independent sports

OTTAWA — In their first game since January 12, the short handed Van Wert Lady Cougars were no match for state ranked Ottawa-Glandorf.

The Lady Titans (No. 6, Division III) rallied from an early deficit to defeat the visitors 60-38. Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 15-2 (5-1 WBL), while Van Wert fell to 5-8 (2-3 WBL).

Van Wert led 13-10 with just over 1:30 left in the first quarter, but the Lady Titans scored the final eight points of the period, including a trey by Chloee Glenn at the buzzer, giving her nine points in the quarter. Erin Kaufman added seven points and Kelsey Erford scored six in the second period and Ottawa-Glandorf led 35-22 at halftime.

The Lady Titans controlled the second half, outscoring Van Wert 10-6 in the third quarter and 15-10 in the final period.

Erford led all scorers with 17 points, while Kaufman chipped in with 13. Sofi Houg led Van Wert with 14 points and Carly Smith and Allison Schaufelberger each added nine points.

The junior varsity game was just two quarters and Ottawa-Glandorf posted a 24-11 victory.

Van Wert is scheduled to play at Kenton on Thursday.