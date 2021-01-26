Random thoughts: area HS basketball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around a big Northwest Conference showdown, the Division IV Elida district, Van Wert boys’ basketball, Shawnee, a big Western Buckeye League battle and Tom Brady.

First place showdown

Assuming they can play tonight, Columbus Grove at Lincolnview is a huge game in the Northwest Conference boys’ basketball title race.

The winner will be in the driver’s seat for the title.

It should be an exciting matchup between two state ranked teams.

Division IV Elida district

Even though no Division IV tournament games will be played at the Elida Fieldhouse in March, just look at this lineup of teams in the district: Columbus Grove, Continental, Cory-Rawson, Crestview, Fort Jennings, Kalida, Leipsic, Lincolnview, Miller City, Ottoville, Pandora-Gilboa, Patrick Henry, and Delphos St. John’s.

One can easily argue that Columbus Grove, Crestview, Kalida, Lincolnview and Ottoville could contend for the top two seeds.

It’ll be an interesting seeding process and we’ll see how things shake out on Sunday, February 7.

Van Wert

It’s an understatement to say Van Wert’s boys’ basketball schedule has been brutal to this point.

Between a late start, a pair of COVID-19 quarantines and a slate of powerful opponents, it’s been rough.

It’s also safe to say this team is making strides. While it may not always show on the scoreboard, there have been some flashes of good things and the sophomores and juniors on the team have made noticeable strides during each outing.

The foundation is being laid for an exciting future.

Shawnee

Van Wert’s opponent last Friday, Shawnee, is the real deal folks.

Even with one of the team’s best players sidelined by an injury, this team is worthy of it’s No. 1 Associated Press ranking, and it’s a team that should be in the Division II state tournament in March.

Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf

It’s a big showdown in the Western Buckeye League this Friday, as Shawnee plays at Division III No. 4 Ottawa-Glandorf.

Shawnee has won 43 straight regular season games. The last loss? Ottawa-Glandorf, 64-51 on January 25, 2019.

Tom Brady

Like him or not, Tom Brady’s run has been impressive.

Say what you will about the guy, 10 Super Bowl appearances in 21 years is incredible, even more so when you figure he didn’t really play his rookie season and missed all but a quarter or so of the 2008 season.

In essence, it’s 10 Super Bowl appearances in 19 seasons, which is even more impressive.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.