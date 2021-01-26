Reminder: Dog tag season ends Jan. 31

VW independent/submitted information

The 2021 Van Wert County dog license season will be ending Sunday, January 31, and sales at the remote locations will cease at that time.

After January 31, dog and kennel owners may only purchase dog tags at the County Auditor’s Office, 121 E. Main St., Room 205, in Van Wert, or online at www.doglicenses.us/OH/VanWert/ (a convenience fee will apply).

The County Auditor’s Office encourages local dog owners to purchase by mail or online when possible. If purchasing by mail, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope, along with the proper fee.

Cost of individual annual dog licenses is $17, while a three-year tag is available for $51 and a lifetime dog tag can be purchased for $170 (both only available at the Auditor’s Office). Kennel licenses are $85 for five tags, with additional tags $1 apiece.

All dogs 3 months old or older are required to have a license.

For more information, contact Kaitlyn at the Auditor’s Office at 419.238.0843.