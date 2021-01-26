Van Wert volleyball awards

The Van Wert varsity volleyball team recently gathered to celebrate the fall season and various team accomplishments. Team awards and varsity letters were honored and scholar athletes were also named and presented with certificates. Special awards (above, left to right): Kayla Krites , nost blocks; Mariana Ickes, most aces; Carlee Young, most digs; Jaylyn Rickard, most kills and best serve receive percentage, and Finley Foster-massists and best serving percentage. Varsity Scholar Athletes (pictured below): Kayla Krites, Maria Bagley, Jordanne Blythe, Riley Dunn, Carly Rollins, Isabella Carr, Jaylyn Rickard, Mariana Ickes, Carlee Young and Finley Foster The team was coached by Jeff Marbaugh. Photos submitted