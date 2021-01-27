Roy Dean Matthews

Roy Dean Matthews, 76, of Van Wert, passed away at his residence and joined his Lord and Savior at 7:40 a.m. Sunday, January 24, 2021.

He was born June 14, 1944, in Van Wert, the son of Earl Lee and Nellie Anna (Boyd) Matthews, who both preceded him in death. On June 7, 1969, he married the love of his life, the former Emiko Kakazu, who survives. Together, they shared over 51 years of marriage.

Upon graduating from high school, Roy entered into active duty with the United States Navy on May 30, 1962. He was honorably discharged as aviation structural mechanic (hydraulic) petty office 2nd class on July 1, 1971, in Lemoore, California. Roy gave over nine years of service to his country, three of which were overseas.

Roy retired as quality control manager for American Tool Company, New Haven, Indiana, after many years of service. Previous to his quality control position, Roy was a precision tool grinder and was proud of the many intricate instruments and tools he made for the medical industry.

Roy was a member of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert and was an avid fisherman, hunter, and nature enthusiast. Over 25 years ago, he decided to learn about computers as a hobby. His hobby led to becoming a self-taught computer technician and he enjoyed solving computer issues for friends and family. He also enjoyed watching movies and loved online church services from Indianapolis led by his brother, the Rev. Rick Matthews. Roy was a patriot who was very humble and caring. He never sought credit or attention for all of his good deeds. Most importantly, Roy loved spending time with his family, both here and in Japan.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Emi, is a daughter, Elane (William) Better of Shaker Heights; two grandchildren, Michael and Natalie Better; a brother, the Rev. Rick (Mary) Matthews of Indianapolis, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Ralph Matthews; and two sisters, Cora Lee Matthews and Charlotte Harting.

Due to COVID-19, services for Roy will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roy`s memory may be directed to:

Southview Wesleyan Church, 4700 Shelbyville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237, (please note: Memorial Fund), or call 317.783.0404

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.