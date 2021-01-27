Van Wert sets remaining hoops schedules
Van Wert independent sports
COVID-19 quarantines forced several changes to Van Wert’s 2020-2021 boys’ and girls’ basketball schedules.
Here are the updated schedules for the remainder of the regular season as presented by athletic director Trent Temple.
Boys
Friday, January 29 – vs. Kenton
Saturday, January 30 – vs. Lima Central Catholic (4 p.m. JV tipoff)
Tuesday, February 2 – vs. Delphos St. John’s
Friday, February 5 – at Elida
Saturday, February 6 – at St. Henry
Tuesday, February 9 – vs. Crestview
Friday, February 12 – vs. Bath
Saturday, February 13 – vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (4 p.m. JV tipoff)
Tuesday, February 16 – vs. Parkway
Friday, February 19 – vs. Celina (regular season finale)
Girls
Thursday, January 28 – at Kenton
Monday, February 1 – vs. Bryan
Thursday, February 4 – vs. Elida
Saturday, February 6 – vs. Shawnee (11 a.m. JV tipoff)
Monday, February 8 – at Lima Central Catholic
Thursday, February 11 – at Bath
Saturday, February 13 – vs. Crestview (11 a.m. JV tipoff)
