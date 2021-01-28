Cougar swimmers split vs. Defiance

Submitted information

DEFIANCE — The Van Wert High School boys and girls swimming teams traveled to the Defiance YMCA to compete in a dual meet against the Bulldogs on Tuesday. The Cougar boys were victorious 74-23, while the girls fell 58-40.

Van Wert boys and girls earned first place finishes in every event except three. Swimmers placing first in individual events included: Jamie Burenga, Gracie Mull, Octavius Tucker, Gage Wannemacher, Ian Rex, and Jayden Welker.

Tyra McClain swims the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay against Defiance. Photo submitted

Boys results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 1st (1:57.87 – Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Octavius Tucker)

200 Freestyle: 1st (2:07.04 – Ian Rex), 2nd (2:14.97-Octavius Tucker)

200 Individual Medley: 1st (2:17.34 – Jayden Welker)

50 Freestyle: 1st (25.58– Gage Wannemacher), 2nd (25.67-Travis Francis), 6th (31.48 – Bryce Miller)

100 Butterfly: 1st (1:02.33 –Jayden Welker)

100 Freestyle: 1st (58.19 – Octavius Tucker), 2nd (1:00.12 – Travis Francis), 4th (1:16.07 – Bryce Miller)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1st (1:45.98 – Gage Wannemacher, Octavius Tucker, Jayden Welker, Travis Francis)

100 Backstroke: 1st (1:04.46 –Ian Rex)

100 Breaststroke: 1st (1:17.16 – Gage Wannemacher)

400 Freestyle Relay: 1st (4:31.42 – Travis Francis, Bryce Miller, Ian Rex, Jayden Welker)

Girls Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 2nd (2:21.41 – Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Gracie Mull, Allie Etter)

200 Individual Medley: 1st (3:01.72 – Gracie Mull)

50 Freestyle: 2nd (30.22-Tyra McClain)

100 Freestyle: 1st (1:06.35 – Gracie Mull), 2nd (1:08.18 – Allie Etter)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1st (2:04.74 –Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Allie Etter, Gracie Mull)

100 Backstroke: 1st (1:16.14 – Jamie Burenga)

400 Freestyle Relay: 1st (4:36.61 – Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Gracie Mull, Allie Etter)

The Cougars will return to action Saturday when they travel to Napoleon for the Western Buckeye League Championships.