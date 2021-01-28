Lancer homecoming court…

Lincolnview High School has named its 2021 homecoming court. The ceremony will take place between the junior varsity and varsity boys’ basketball games this Saturday, January 30, and will be live streamed. Members of the court are (front row, from the left) freshman attendant Taylor Post; junior attendant Alyssa Elick; senior attendants Samantha Sellers, Dylann Carey, and Annie Mendenhall; sophomore attendant Leah Wood; (back row) freshman attendant Ethan Scaggs; junior attendant Avery Slusher; senior attendants Clayton Leeth, Carson Bowen, and Jacob Bowersock; sophomore attendant Keagan Farris. Lincolnview photo