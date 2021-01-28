State health officials change curfew hours

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday announced that Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed a health order pushing back the statewide curfew one hour, changing the start time of the curfew to 11 p.m. The new hours begin January 28 at 12:01 p.m. and last through February 11 at 12:01 p.m. The change is being made because Ohio hospitalizations for COVID-19 have remained below 3,500 for seven consecutive days.

Specifications in this order include: