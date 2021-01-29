Crestview girls win, Lancer girls fall

Crestview 55 Lima Central Catholic 50

CONVOY — Crestview celebrated Senior Night with a 55-50 home win over Lima Central Catholic on Thursday.

Seven seniors were honored before the game – Bailey Gregory, Kylie Etzler, Olivia Cunningham, Raegan Hammons, Breena Grace, Adalynn Longstreth and Mandy Macki.

Cunningham and Cali Gregory each scored four points in the first quarter and the Lady Knights led 12-8 at the end of the period, then Cunningham scored seven of her team’s 16 second quarter points and Crestview led 28-16 at halftime.

Cunningham, who finished with 21 points, added five more in the third quarter and the Lady Knights led 40-28 entering the final period. Lima Central Catholic’s Olivia Stolly scored 14 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter and Bridget Mulcahy dropped in a pair of treys in the period, as the Thunderbirds outscored Crestview 22-13 in the quarter.

Cali Gregory finished with 14 points while Bailey Gregory added nine.

Crestview (12-3, 6-1 NWC) is scheduled to play at Fort Jennings on Saturday.

Delphos Jefferson 49 Lincolnview 43

The middle two quarters came back to haunt Lincolnview in a 49-43 loss to Delphos Jefferson on Thursday night.

The Lady Lancers led 10-8 after the first quarter, but were outscored 17-11 in the second quarter and trailed 25-21 at halftime, then were outscored 12-4 in the third quarter and fell behind 37-25 entering the final period. Lincolnview outscored the visitors by an 18-12 margin in the fourth quarter.

Annie Mendenhall and Kendall Bollenbacher each scored nine points for Lincolnview while Zadria King added eight. Aly Lindeman and Alyvia Lindeman each scored 14 for Delphos Jefferson (15-4, 5-1 NWC) and Lauren French scored 10 points and pulled down a game high 12 rebounds. As a team, the Wildcats enjoyed a 26-17 rebounding advantage.

Lincolnview (6-12, 1-4 NWC) is scheduled to host Fort Jennings on Monday.

Van Wert at Kenton

Van Wert’s Western Buckeye League at Kenton was postponed due to a quarantine at Kenton.

A makeup date is pending.