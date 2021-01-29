Friday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys’ high school basketball games played on Friday, January 29.

WBL

Bath 50 Wapakoneta 35

Defiance 74 Celina 43

Shawnee 58 Ottawa-Glandorf 52

St. Marys Memorial 72 Elida 38

Van Wert 67 Kenton 58

NWC

Columbus Grove 83 Bluffton 60

Lincolnview 71 Delphos Jefferson 48

Spencerville 78 Allen East 63

Ada vs. Paulding – postponed

GMC

Antwerp 59 Hicksville 42

Ayersville 50 Edgerton 39

Fairview 53 Wayne trace 48

Holgate 43 Tinora 34

PCL

Miller City 39 Fort Jennings 37

Ottoville 43 Kalida 36

MAC

Fort Recovery 45 Coldwater 37

Marion Local 63 Delphos St. John’s 44

Minster 56 St. Henry 41

New Bremen 55 Versailles 43

Parkway 73 New Knoxville 37

Non-conference

Lakewood St. Edward 70 Lima Sr. 56