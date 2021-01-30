Saturday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of boys’ high school basketball games played on Saturday, January 20.

PCL

Columbus Grove 71 Continental 47

Non-conference

Bath 45 Bryan 35

Cardinal Stritch 77 Kenton 56

Coldwater 64 Upper Scioto Valley 61

Cory-Rawson 46 Allen East 37

Crestview 70 Hicksville 45

Defiance 58 Napoleon 46

Edgerton 66 Hilltop 41

Findlay 63 Shawnee 56

Fort Jennings 50 Holgate 41

Fort Loramie 42 Marion Local 27

Kalida 51 Wayne Trace 41

Lincolnview 71 Delphos St. John’s 47

Minster 45 Jackson Center 41 (OT)

Pandora-Gilboa 59 Bluffton 39

Parkway 62 Bradford 36

Pettisville 43 Ayersville 40

Riverdale 62 Miller City 44

Rossford 71 Ottawa-Glandorf 57

Spencerville 55 New Knoxville 42

St. Henry 65 Celina 42

St. Marys Memorial 67 Versailles 39

Van Wert 61 Lima Central Catholic 57