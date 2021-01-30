Saturday night basketball scoreboard
Here are final scores of boys’ high school basketball games played on Saturday, January 20.
PCL
Columbus Grove 71 Continental 47
Non-conference
Bath 45 Bryan 35
Cardinal Stritch 77 Kenton 56
Coldwater 64 Upper Scioto Valley 61
Cory-Rawson 46 Allen East 37
Crestview 70 Hicksville 45
Defiance 58 Napoleon 46
Edgerton 66 Hilltop 41
Findlay 63 Shawnee 56
Fort Jennings 50 Holgate 41
Fort Loramie 42 Marion Local 27
Kalida 51 Wayne Trace 41
Lincolnview 71 Delphos St. John’s 47
Minster 45 Jackson Center 41 (OT)
Pandora-Gilboa 59 Bluffton 39
Parkway 62 Bradford 36
Pettisville 43 Ayersville 40
Riverdale 62 Miller City 44
Rossford 71 Ottawa-Glandorf 57
Spencerville 55 New Knoxville 42
St. Henry 65 Celina 42
St. Marys Memorial 67 Versailles 39
Van Wert 61 Lima Central Catholic 57
POSTED: 01/30/21 at 9:58 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports