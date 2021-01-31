Knight girls thump Fort Jennings 65-20

Van Wert independent sports

FORT JENNINGS — Olivia Cunningham scored 20 points and freshman Myia Etzler had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Crestview defeat Fort Jennings 65-20 in non-conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.

In addition, Cali Gregory finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Lady Knights. Jessie Foust led Fort Jennings with seven points and seven rebounds. As a team, Crestview enjoyed a 37-19 rebounding advantage and the Lady Knights harassed Fort Jennings into 30 turnovers.

Crestview held a 24-9 lead after the first quarter and a 43-13 advantage at halftime. It was 61-19 after three quarters.

Fort Jennings (1-13) will play at Lincolnview on Monday and Crestview (13-3) is scheduled to host Celina on Tuesday.