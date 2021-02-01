Crestview accepts new scholarship grant

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Community Foundation recently accepted a donation for a yearly $1,000 scholarship in the name of Kenneth “Bill” and Eula Jerome.

Eula Jerome and Ron Schumm of the Convoy Community Foundation present a plaque to Crestview Local Schools for the Bill and Eula Jerome Scholarship offered to Crestview seniors pursuing degrees in education. photo provided

Kenneth “Bill” Jerome (1927-2010) graduated from Convoy High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Army and worked in industry for several years before graduating from Defiance College in 1962 and finding his life’s passion: education. He began his teaching career at Lincolnview, where he taught junior high subjects and coached basketball and baseball. In 1966, he earned a master’s degree from Indiana University and then began teaching and coaching at Crestview North. He became principal at Crestview North in 1968 and eventually served as principal of both Crestview North and South elementary schools. Most memorably, Jerome led teachers and students through recovery from the historic 1988 Crestview North fire. He retired after 28 years in the field of education and distinguished himself as the first Convoy/Crestview graduate to serve and retire as a Crestview administrator.

Eula Rose (Barkley) Jerome graduated from Convoy High School in 1948. She and her husband were married in 1963, and she worked for International Harvester Company/Navistar for 37 years, retiring in 1986. The Jeromes were active members of Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church and strong supporters of the local community.

The Bill and Eula Jerome Scholarship Fund supports Crestview seniors pursuing degrees in education.