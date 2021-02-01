Elsie May Rager

Elsie May Rager went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on January 29, 2021.

She was born to Ulrich and Esther Kipfer on May 29, 1920, in Grabill, Indiana. The Country Inn in Paulding has been her home for the past two years. In declining health for several months, she was still blessed with 100 years and 8 months of life.

She was the oldest daughter of nine children. Losing her birth mother at the age of 13 prepared her well for many years of life-giving.

Elsie gave her heart and life to the Lord Jesus in 1938 and was baptized in the St. Joseph River in Leo, Indiana. She married William Daniel Rager on November 9,1941. They resided most of their married life in Van Wert.

Surviving are her three sons, William, husband of Lou Ann, of Leo, Indiana, Jerry, husband of Julie, of Maggie Valley, North Carolina, and Curt, husband of Denise, of Van Wert; four daughters, Nancy Stoller, wife of recently deceased, Gary Stoller, of Van Wert, Mary, wife of John Isch, of Carmel, Indiana, Peggy, wife of Gary Ifft, of Bloomington, Illinois, and Cindy, wife of Darl Schieler, of Bloomington, Illinois.

She is also survived by two sisters, Esther Stoller of Paulding and Mary Ann Rozevink, of Lake Wales, Florida; a sister-in-law, Ramona Kipfer of Leo, Indiana; 28 grandchildren, 81 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William; her parents; her stepmother; two sisters; four brothers; and a son-in-law.

Elsie was a very dear woman, known and respected by many, especially for her gift of encouragement. She was a loving, faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great- and great-great grandmother. The fruit of Elsie and William’s marriage has resulted in 158 direct descendants. Her quiet, gentle spirit has influenced many. Throughout her lif, she pursued several interests: homemaking, gardening, ceramics, and quilting. In her later years, she especially enjoyed the fellowship of her many widow friends. Her example as the oldest woman in her church was a model of “that which is proper for women professing godliness, with good works.”

But throughout her life, Elsie’s family remained closest to her heart. Never a birthday or holiday was missed without her sending a card, a gift of money, an encouraging word, or an affirmation of love. While she will be greatly missed, her memory will long linger and serve as a precious example of a life well lived to the glory of God.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 3, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Latty. A private burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Appropriate social distancing and face covering are requested.

Preferred memorials: Apostolic Christian Harvest Call, the Country Inn of Paulding, or Walk Thru the Bible Ministries.

Den Herder Funeral Home of Paulding is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.denherderfh.com.