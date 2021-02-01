Keith P. Dicke

Keith P. Dicke, 43, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born March 17, 1977, in Van Wert, the son of D. Bruce Dicke and Virginia M. (Bilimek) Ricketts.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Preble. He was a 1995 graduate of Bellmont High School and then went on to receive his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Indiana University-Purdue University at Fort Wayne (IPFW). Keith taught at Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School from 2001 to 2009. He then taught for two years at Northwest Elementary School before becoming the principal there in 2011.His last position held was principal of Bellmont Middle School until his illness forced him to step down.

He also served as captain of the Adams County Sheriff’s Reserve. Keith also previously served as the youth director at St. John Lutheran Church in Bingen. He was very active in the wrestling program at Wyneken Lutheran School while teaching and also was a NASA camp director when teaching at Northwest Elementary.

Keith was a loving and devoted father to his children. He beamed with pride for them in all they did. This fatherly love also carried over into his career. He mentored so many children throughout his teaching and principal duties. Often you would find him sitting down beside a child in need to get eye to eye to show that child his love and support. Keith also carried this love to the Sheriff’s Department. He cared for his brothers in blue and enjoyed being a public servant.

At home, after family and job responsibility was done, Keith would be busy with projects. He was getting his garage fixed up the way he wanted. He grew an amazing garden each year and canned hundreds of quarts of food with his family. He also took pride in keeping his home well maintained.

In the spring of 2019, he fell ill with a rare autoimmune disease that put him in tremendous pain and led to his failed health. Although he struggled with pain the last few years, now he is in Heaven pain-free.

He is survived by his four children, Natalie A. Dicke of Fort Wayne, and Caleb J. Dicke, Tessa C. Dicke, and Emmett J. Dicke, all at home; their mother, Nichole Ewell Dicke of Decatur; his father and stepmother, Bruce and Barb Dicke of Decatur; his mother and stepfather, Ginny and Darryl Ricketts of Rockford; two brothers, Bob Dicke of Decatur and Kyle (Stella Spengler) of Indianapolis; two sisters, Kelly (Tim) Williman of Convoy, and Tiffany (Collin Mayo) Ricketts of Rockford; and his grandparents, Roger and Carol Ricketts.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Don and Virginia Dicke, Jim and Mary “Betty” Bilimek, and Leo and Mary Alberding.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 3, at St. Paul Lutheran Church-Preble. Officiating will be Pastor Andrew Yeager and burial will immediately follow in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur.

Preferred memorials: A.C.C.F. Keith Dicke Fund or his children’s education fund, checks payable to Nichole Dicke.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hshfuneralhome.com.