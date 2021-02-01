Michael R. McIntosh

Michael R. McIntosh, 62, of Beattyville, Kentucky, passed away at 11:58 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky, due to COVID-19.

He was born to William McIntosh and Ruby (Parker) McIntosh, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by a son, Benjamin McIntosh; one daughter, Bridget Day; three sisters, Betty Tyas of Van Wert, Judy (Bill) Hinton of Coopersville, Michigan, and Jan Tracy of Convoy; one brother, Lonnie (Karen) McIntosh of Convoy; a friend, Denim Condy of Beattyville; and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Michael was also preceded in death by five siblings, Pat Decker (formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana), Sandy Hughes (formerly of Van Wert), Johnny McIntosh (formerly of Fort Wayne), and Bill “Bozo” McIntosh and Delores “Sissy” McIntosh (both formerly of Kentucky).

Michael will be greatly missed by friends and family.

There will be no public service. Burial will be at a later date in Jackson, Kentucky.