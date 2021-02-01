Semi jackknifes on US 30…

A semi tractor-trailer rig jackknifed Saturday night on U.S. 30, at the overpass with U.S. 127, during the overnight snowstorm. The semi then went through the guardrail and ended up on the embankment of the overpass, spilling approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel, according to Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy. McCoy, who noted the Van Wert area received 7.8 inches of snow Saturday night through Sunday afternoon, added that a hazardous materials (hazmat) crew will be hired to clean up the spill. Fortunately, the driver was unhurt. Assisting the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol with the accident was the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, county EMA personnel, and Hague Towing. photos by Rick McCoy for the Van Wert independent