The Well donates to YM camp scholarships

VW independent/submitted information

YMCA Camp Clay and the YMCA of Van Wert County are grateful to Sarah Sheets and the staff of The Well Nutrition for their donation to the organizations’ new “Send a Kid to Camp” scholarship fund. The YMCA appreciates The Well’s support.

YMCA Camp Clay offers 10 weeks of summer day camps, which begin June 7 and run until August 9. Summer Day Camp is available to youths ages 6-14 years old.

Owner Sara Sheets and staff members at The Well Nutrition made a donation to the YMCA of Van Wert County’s ‘Send a Kid to Camp’ scholarship fund. YMCA photo

“We believe that a camp experience can be life changing in many ways,” said YMCA Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison. “It is important to us that everyone has access to this amazing experience.”

The “Send a Kid to Camp” fund is a way for families to take advantage of this great opportunity. Qualifying families can receive up to 40 percent assistance through the YMCA scholarship fund. For more information on the fund, visit https://www.vwymca.org/send-kid-camp-fund.

Those who would like to make a contribution to the “Send a Kid to Camp” campaign at YMCA Camp Clay, can contact Morrison at 419.238.0443 or by email at kevin@vwymca.org.

The local YMCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way of Van Wert County.