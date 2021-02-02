CERT helping victims of MP house fire

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — On Tuesday morning, the Van Wert County Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched to assist the Middle Point Fire department for a house fire. CERT and Salvation Army are teaming up to raise support for the family.

After meeting with the family, it is determined that the following donations are needed:

A house fire in Middle Point area has left a family homeless and in need of donations. CERT photo

Clothing in the following sizes:

Adult female — shirts (3XL or 4XL), pants (24-26), shoes/boots (8.5-9w), coats (3XL)

Adult male — shirts (Lg), pants (30/30), shoes/boots (8-9m), coats (Lg)

Juvenile female — shirt (14-16), pants (14-16), shoes/boots (6), coats (Lg)

Juvenile male shirt — (18 husky), pants (Lg), shoes/boots (6), coats (XL)

Clothing donations can be dropped off to the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1116 S. Washington St. in Van Wert. Upon delivery, inform the Salvation Army that the donation is for CERT case “9746” and it will hold the items for the family to pick up. Donations will be accepted until February 16.

Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to the Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert. To ensure a donation goes directly to the family affected, include “9746“ in the memo.

For more information, call the EMA office at 419.238.1300. CERT is a United Way agency.