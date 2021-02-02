Frank McGannon Jr.

Frank “Mack” McGannon Jr., 93, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

Frank ‘Mack’ McGannon Jr.

He was born April 21, 1927, in Deputy, Indiana, the son of Frank and Clara M. (Inness) McGannon Sr., who both preceded him in death. On December 17, 1947, he married the former Pauline I. “Polly” (Miller) Stuckey. They shared 72 years of memories together before Polly passed away on June 8, 2020.

Those surviving, who will miss him dearly, include his daughter, Linda (Denny) Zinn of Atlanta, Georgia; his son, Steve McGannon of Van Wert; his stepson, Ron (Donna) Stuckey of Sun City, Florida; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and a sister, Gloria Eggleton of Flowery Branch, Georgia.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Mickey McGannon; two sisters, Vera Crow and Louise Kephart; and a granddaughter.

Mack, a construction supervisor, retired in 1982 after 27 years of service with GTE in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He and Polly then enjoyed spending their winters in Florida for many years. Mack was a United States Army veteran and a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing, and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

