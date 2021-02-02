Girls hoops: Crestview, Lincolnview win

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview 59 Celina 35

CONVOY — A strong first half by Crestview turned into a 59-35 non-conference win over Celina on Tuesday night.

The Lady Knights jumped out to a 20-8 lead after one quarter, then enjoyed a 40-17 halftime lead. Cali Gregory scored 15 of her game high 24 points in the first half, including nine in the second quarter, while Olivia Cunningham poured in 11 of her 17 points in the opening half, including a pair of first quarter triples.

Crestview (14-3) went on to lead 52-27 after three quarters.

As a team, Crestview was 20-of-49 (40 percent) from the floor, including 6-of-12 from three point range. The Lady Knights finished with a 34-25 rebounding advantage, with Gregory pulling down eight and Cunningham and Laci McCoy each finishing with seven. Bailey Gregory finished with six assists.

Taylor Klingshirn led Celina (1-16) with 12 points.

Crestview will play at Lincolnview on Thursday night.

Lincolnview 48 Fort Jennings 41

Lincolnview shook off a slow start and went on to defeat Fort Jennings 48-41 on Tuesday night.

The Lady Lancers trailed 9-4 after the first quarter, but outscored the visitors 17-7 in the second quarter to grab a 21-16 halftime lead, then Lincolnview enjoyed a 36-30 lead entering the final period.

Kendall Bollenbacher the way with 13 points, while Carsyn Looser added 12 points and Annie Mendenhall 10. Looser also added seven rebounds as Lincolnview enjoyed a 29-25 advantage on the boards.

Reilly Fitzpatrick led Fort Jennings with 12 points while Jessie Foust added 11.

Lincolnview (7-12) will host Crestview on Thursday night.