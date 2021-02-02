On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games are live and games are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Tuesday, February 2
WKSD – Continental at Wayne Trace (girls)
WERT – Delphos St. John’s at Van Wert
Thursday, February 4
WKSD – Crestview at Lincolnview (girls)
Friday, February 5
WKSD – Lincolnview at Crestview
WERT – Van Wert at Elida
Saturday, February 6
WKSD – Crestview at Wayne Trace
WERT – Van Wert at St. Henry
