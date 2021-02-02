Van Wert swimmers compete at WBL meet

VW independent sports/submitted information

NAPOLEON — Van Wert’s boys’ swim team placed fifth and the girls’ team finished seventh at the annual Western Buckeye League championship held in Napoleon on Saturday.

Wapakoneta claimed the boys’ championship and Ottawa-Glandorf took the girls’ title. St. Marys Memorial took runner-up for the boys and Wapakoneta finished as the runner-up in the girls event. Other schools participating (in order of finish in the boys standings) included Ottawa Glandorf, Lima Shawnee, Van Wert, Kenton, Defiance, Elida, Celina and Lima Bath.

Van Wert’s Gracie Mull swims the backstroke leg of the 200 yard medley relay. Photo submitted

Girls Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 8th (2:15.35 –Gracie Mull, Tyra McClain, Jamie Burenga, Allie Etter)

50 Freestyle: 5th (29.10 –Tyra McClain)

100 Freestyle: 9th (1:04.18 – Gracie Mull), 11th (1:04.63 – Allie Etter)

200 Freestyle Relay: 5th (1:57.66 –Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Allie Etter, Gracie Mull)

100 Backstroke: 10th (1:11.22 –Jamie Burenga)

100 Breaststroke: 19th (1:38.72 –Allie Etter)

400 Freestyle Relay: 7th (4:43.78 – Tyra McClain, Gracie Mull, Jamie Burenga, Allie Etter)

Boys Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 4th (1:55.60 –Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Octavius Tucker)

200 Freestyle: 5th (2:01.31 – Ian Rex)

200 Individual Medley: 2nd (2:09.74 – Jayden Welker)

50 Freestyle: 7th (25.10 – Travis Francis), 31st (30.62 –Bryce Miller)

100 Butterfly: 3rd (55.66 – Jayden Welker)

100 Freestyle: 7th (55.05 –Octavius Tucker), 10th (57.90 – Travis Francis), 30th (1:12.2 – Bryce Miller)

200 Freestyle Relay: 4th (1:39.17 – Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Travis Francis, Octavius Tucker)

100 Backstroke: 4th (1:04.06 – Ian Rex)

100 Breaststroke: 8th (1:13.56 – Gage Wannemacher)

400 Freestyle Relay: 5th (3:45.02 – Travis Francis, Ian Rex, Octavius Tucker, Gage Wannemacher)

The next meet for the Cougars will be the OHSAA sectional tournament at Ayersville High School on Saturday, February 13.