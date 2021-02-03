Foundation giving $150,000 to Humane Society shelter

Shown are VWCF staff and Board of Trustee members with Board and staff members of the Van Wert County Humane Society — along with current and past shelter animals. VWCF photo

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation (VWCF) intends to give $150,000 in support of the Van Wert County Humane Society’s Building Project. The Van Wert County Foundation administers the 2021 grant support provided by The Associated Charities Fund, The Flickinger Memorial Trust, and The James A. & Minnie C. Kesler Memorial Fund.

The Humane Society is building a new 3,000 square-foot shelter at 480 Fox Road in Van Wert. The shelter will have modern HVAC and ventilation systems, sealed concrete floors, dog kennels with indoor/outdoor access, open roam areas for cats, and separate medical isolation areas for dogs and cats — all of which are lacking at its current location at 309 Bonnewitz Ave. in Van Wert.

The current site was originally a dog pound where dogs were housed for three days, then euthanized if not reclaimed by their owners. The building is not functional to house animals for lengthier stays, with limited space that forces dogs and cats to be kenneled in the same large area, with no access to fresh air and the outdoors. The new shelter will provide a safe haven for stray, homeless, neglected, and abused companion animals in the community.

The Van Wert County Humane Society makes every attempt to save, shelter, reunite, adopt, improve animal health, and educate the public. The organization helps the community by assisting people who can no longer care for their pets due to economic hardship, illness, or death by providing a means for surrendering animals to the shelter and finding new homes for the pets.

The Humane Society also advocates strongly on behalf of abused and neglected animals and seeks to stem the tide of unwanted animals in the county by advocating for spaying/neutering; cooperating with county, state, and national rescues; and partnering with local veterinarians. The organization also supports the local dog warden’s efforts to remove stray, diseased, and aggressive animals from the community.