Dru Johnson to play football at Ashland U.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

From water boy as a young child to a college football signee.

That’s the path taken by Van Wert High School senior Dru Johnson, who signed a letter of intent to play collegiate football at Ashland University this fall. Surrounded by family members, coaches and high school teammates, Johnson put ink to paper during a brief ceremony held Wednesday afternoon as part of National Signing Day.

The 6-0, 175 wide receiver/defensive back was a key member of Van Wert’s 2020 Division IV state championship team. On offense, Johnson caught 55 passes for 1,236 yards and 16 touchdowns and on defense he recorded 57 tackles and four interceptions and a touchdown. Johnson’s final interception of the season helped set up the game winning field goal in the state title game against Mentor Lake Catholic.

Johnson, who’s projected as a wide receiver for the Eagles, received multiple offers but was quickly drawn to Ashland University, a Division II school that competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic League.

Flanked by family members, Van Wert’s Dru Johnson signs his letter of intent to play football for the Ashland University Eagles. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“Ashland had been deep in their recruiting process with me while others picked up after the state championship,” Johnson explained. “I know the first time they came to see me was Shelby, the regional championship game and they really showed that interest in me when I got to the school to visit. It felt like home, the staff was amazing, I got to meet the head coach, the position coach and I loved it, every little bit of it.”

“They have exactly what I want major-wise which is something in sports communication, so with all those factors it was hard not to pick Ashland,” Johnson added.

The Eagles are coached by Lee Owens, who ironically is the father-in-law of Shelby head coach Robert Mahaney. Owens has been the head coach since 2004. Before that, he was the head coach at the University of Akron and an assistant at Ohio State. He coached high school football from 1981 to 1991 and won the Class II state championship at Galion in 1985.

“I’ve been able to be coached by really good coaches all through my live, especially coach (Keith) Recker but moving into a new place, having that prestige and that sort of coaching is definitely something you look forward to,” Johnson said.

Looking back to the start of practices leading his senior season, Johnson said it was hard to envision what would transpire, including eye-popping numbers, a state championship and signing on to play college football.

“Everything I went through – surgeries, injuries, I was praying that I’d be able to play and not only play but play at a high level, high enough to get recognized by D-II teams as well as win the regional championship and the state championship,” Johnson said.

Van Wert head football coach Keith Recker had nothing but praise for Johnson.

“He’s such a great leader by his example and by his character, the way he handles himself on the field and off the field,” Recker said. “He was a great mentor for our younger guys and he’s put in so much work and went through injuries, so for this to pay off for him I’m so happy for him and I’m excited to see what he can do up with a very good program that coach Owens runs there.”

Before signing, Johnson thanked his parents, siblings, grandparents and teammates.