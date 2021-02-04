City primary, general election races expected

Van Wert independent staff

There will be a number of Van Wert City Council primary and general election races this year, according to filings released for the May 4 primary election by the Van Wert County Board of Elections.

Those who have filed for City Council positions are as follows:

First Ward Council

Jeff Agler (D)

Second Ward Council

Jordan Dettrow (D)

David H. Stinnett (no party listing)

Third Ward Council

Julie M. Moore (R)

Fourth Ward Council

Andrew Davis (R)

Councilman At-Large (3 to nominate)

Judy Agler-Bowers (R)

Stephen Joseph Jared (R)

Jeffrey H. Kallis (R)

Bill H. Marshall (R)

President of Council

Kirby R. Kelly (R)

Gerald T. Mazur (R)

Running unopposed in May for the city treasurer’s position is Charles A. White, a Republican.