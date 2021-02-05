2021 Fort Wayne Farm Show canceled

VW independent/submitted information

FORT WAYNE, Indiana — Tradexpos Inc. has decided to cancel the 32nd annual Fort Wayne Farm Show scheduled to be held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, March 9-11.

Thousands of people from Indiana and the surrounding area attend the Fort Wayne Farm Show each year to learn about, compare, and purchase products from leaders in the agricultural industry.

After reviewing the covid-19 regulations for events set by the state of Indiana, and current rates of infection, Tradexpos Inc. consulted with the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum about alternative options to proceed. There was not an option that would satisfy both Tradexpos’ high standard for the Fort Wayne Farm Show and the state regulations.

“We exhausted multiple safety precautions in order to produce the iconic Fort Wayne Farm Show including: moving the show to March, modifying the floor plan, and providing extra masks and sanitizer,” said Show Director Dan Slowinski. “In the end, although canceling the show was a tough decision, I feel we are taking the best course of action for everyone involved. I have no doubt the Fort Wayne Farm Show will return stronger than ever in 2022.”

The Fort Wayne Farm Show is scheduled to resume in 2022 on January 18-20.