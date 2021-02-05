Vantage Board looks ahead to 2021-2022 school year

Vantage Superintendent Rick Turner speaks during Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

The 2021-2022 school year was the topic of some discussion during Thursday night’s meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education. Due to weather conditions, the meeting was held via Zoom and streamed on Facebook Live.

Community Relations Coordinator Miriam Owens informed the board that Vantage representatives were able to go to all 13 member schools to pitch current sophomores the idea of attending Vantage in the fall.

“Some of the groups were small due to social distancing efforts, but we had some really great meetings and interactions with the kids,” Owens said. “It was a really successful start to our application season, which is actually open right now.”

Owens also noted a virtual open house will be held on Monday, February 22 for interested sophomores and their parents.

High School Director Mike Knott said approximately 160 applications have been received ahead of the open house.

“That’s without any students visiting or going through any of the virtual sessions,” Knott said. “I’m really excited about the application process and I’m looking forward to the students and parents engaging in those interactive sessions for our open house on February 22.”

The 2020-2021 school calendar was given approval, with school starting August 25 and 26 and ending May 20, 2022 for seniors and May 25 for juniors.

During his report, Superintendent Rick Turner said the state’s new two-year budget process is underway.

“While we’re very early in the process which could run up through the end of June, the Governor’s budget has indicated skills training and workforce development will be a priority,” Turner explained. “We will attend a virtual legislative seminar next week and our lobbyist will provide state biennium budget updates throughout the process. We’ll continue to monitor how the General Assembly will react to the Governor’s budget proposal and how we will be affected at the local level.”

Turner also said Vantage employees are scheduled to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine the week of February 19, and he said about 70 percent of staff members have elected to get the vaccine. He also said COVID-19 numbers remain low, with just three positive cases and seven in quarantine.

Adult Education Director Kit Tyler said the Medical Assistant Program is underway but has just three students.

“It’s going very well and I’m kind of glad it’s a small group so we can develop our processes as we go,” Tyler stated.

Tyler also said practical nursing students will be called on to help administer COVID-19 vaccines and she said the experience should be a good one for them.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for our students to help with something this major,” Tyler said. “I think it’s important for them to realize the importance of the job they’re going to be doing.”

Tyler also informed the board that the Adult Education department has received an additional $89,000 in federal CARES Act money and she explained more than $10,000 must go toward emergency grants for students who have been affected by the pandemic.

Later in the meeting, the board accepted Tyler’s resignation, effective June 30. She offered to work on a part-time basis during the transition to a new director.

Three people were hired for the adult education department: Maria Diltz, Assessment/Enrollment Coordinator; Cassandra Dixon, medical assistant instructor and Allison Singer, medical assistant instructor/phlebotomy instructor.

The board unanimously approved an updated and revised list of job descriptions and gave approval to the amended adult education catalog and student handbook for the current school year.

A donation of $75 worth of medical supplies for the Health Technology program was accepted from Cindy Ullinskey.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4.