Fire totals house; victims need assistance

VW independent/submitted information

On Saturday afternoon, seven fire departments battled a house fire on the Ohio-Indiana state line, with the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) called in at 2:30 p.m. Saturday to help fire victims.

Fire departments from Convoy, Ohio City, Van Wert, Wren, Payne, and Monroe and Hoagland, Indiana, responded to a house fire on Ohio-Indiana State Line Road. Crews battled the bitter cold temperatures, along with problems gaining access to fire hot spots within the home.

Crews were at the fire scene until 10 p.m. Saturday. Fortunately, occupants of the residence were not at home at the time of the fire, although they arrived at the scene shortly afterwards. The home was declared a total loss.

Firefighters from seven Ohio and Indiana departments battled a house fire on Ohio-Indiana State Line Road for several hours on Saturday. CERT photo

CERT volunteers met with the family and determined the following donations are needed to assist the family of four adults and one juvenile.

Adult female: Pants size 5, shirt size small (SM), shoe size 6½, coat size small (SM)

Adult female: Pants size 7, shirt size medium (MED), shoe size 8½, coat size medium (MED)

Adult male: Pants size 28, shirt size medium (MED), shoe size 9½, coat size small (SM)

Adult female: Pants size 14, shirt size large (LG), shoe size 10½, coat size extra large (XL)

Juvenile female: Pants size 10-12, shirt size small-medium (SM-MED), shoe size 6, coat size 10-12

All clothing donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1116 S. Washington St. in Van Wert.

Monetary donations for the family can be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation, 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert. Donations will be accepted until Friday, February 12.

For more information, contact the Van Wert County Emergency Management office at 419.238.1300.

CERT is a United Way agency.