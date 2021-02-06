Saturday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys’ basketball games played on Saturday, February 6.

Antwerp 76 Edon 42

Archbold 27 Tinora 17

Bath 68 New Knoxville 40

Bellefontaine 51 Celina 31

Bluffton 62 Riverdale 52

Coldwater 75 Lincolnview 70

Defiance 52 Toledo Whitmer 45

Delphos St. John’s 84 Allen East 49

Edgerton 62 North Central 49

Fairview 77 Hilltop 22

Fort Jennings 48 New Bremen 47

Hicksville 55 Pettisville 43

Holgate 32 Patrick Henry 29

Jackson Center 47 Columbus Grove 41

Kalida 40 Wapakoneta 29

Lima Sr. 67 Lima Central Catholic 45

Marion Local 49 Spencerville 45

Minster 35 St. Marys Memorial 32

Ottawa-Glandorf 62 Toledo St. Francis DeSales 44

Ottoville 100 Toledo Rogers 31

Parkway 48 South Adams (IN) 46

Perry 43 Fort Loramie 38

Shawnee 96 Trotwood Madison 76

Tiffin Columbian 64 Kenton 51

Van Wert 49 St. Henry 46

Wayne Trace 72 Crestview 57