Saturday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys’ basketball games played on Saturday, February 6.
Antwerp 76 Edon 42
Archbold 27 Tinora 17
Bath 68 New Knoxville 40
Bellefontaine 51 Celina 31
Bluffton 62 Riverdale 52
Coldwater 75 Lincolnview 70
Defiance 52 Toledo Whitmer 45
Delphos St. John’s 84 Allen East 49
Edgerton 62 North Central 49
Fairview 77 Hilltop 22
Fort Jennings 48 New Bremen 47
Hicksville 55 Pettisville 43
Holgate 32 Patrick Henry 29
Jackson Center 47 Columbus Grove 41
Kalida 40 Wapakoneta 29
Lima Sr. 67 Lima Central Catholic 45
Marion Local 49 Spencerville 45
Minster 35 St. Marys Memorial 32
Ottawa-Glandorf 62 Toledo St. Francis DeSales 44
Ottoville 100 Toledo Rogers 31
Parkway 48 South Adams (IN) 46
Perry 43 Fort Loramie 38
Shawnee 96 Trotwood Madison 76
Tiffin Columbian 64 Kenton 51
Van Wert 49 St. Henry 46
Wayne Trace 72 Crestview 57
POSTED: 02/06/21 at 10:24 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports