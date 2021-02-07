Boys sectional hoops pairings announced

Van Wert independent sports

Boys basketball seeds were awarded and sectional pairings were set on Sunday afternoon, including the highly anticipated Division IV Elida district.

This year, the higher seeded team will host sectional semifinal and sectional championship games. Neutral sites will continue to be used at the district level, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association is expected to announced regional and state tournament sites in the near future.

Division II Spencerville district

Seed order: 1. Shawnee; 2. Wauseon; 3. St. Marys Memorial; 4. Defiance; 5; Wapakoneta; 6. Napoleon; 7. Van Wert; 8. Celina; 9. Bryan; 10. Elida; 11. Kenton

Sectional semifinals – all games 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 23

No. 11 Kenton at No. 10 Elida

No. 8 Celina at No. 5 Wapakoneta

No. 9 Bryan at No. 6 Napoleon

Sectional finals – all games 7 p.m. Friday, February 26

Elida/Kenton winner at No. 1 Shawnee

No. 7 Van Wert at No. 4 Defiance

Wapakoneta/Celina winner at No. 2 Wauseon

Napoleon/Bryan winner at No. 3 St. Marys Memorial

Division IV Elida district

Seed order: 1. Columbus Grove; 2. Ottoville; 3. Crestview; 4. Kalida; 5. Lincolnview; 6. Leipsic; 7. Cory-Rawson; 8. Pandora-Gilboa; 9. Continental; 10. Miller City; 11. Fort Jennings; 12. Delphos St. John’s; 13. Patrick Henry

Sectional semifinals – all games 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 23

No. 11 Fort Jennings at No. 8 Pandora-Gilboa

No. 9 Continental at No. 4 Kalida

No. 13 Patrick Henry at No. 5 Lincolnview

Sectional semifinals – both games 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 24

No. 12 Delphos St. John’s at No. 6 Leipsic

No. 10 Miller City at No. 7 Cory-Rawson

Sectional finals – all games 7 p.m. Friday, February 26

Pandora-Gilboa/Fort Jennings winner at No. 1 Columbus Grove

Kalida/Continental winner vs. Lincolnview/Patrick Henry winner

Leipsic/Delphos St. John’s winner at No. 3 seed Crestview

Cory-Rawson/Miller City winer at No. 2 seed Ottoville

In addition to those pairings, Wayne Trace is the No. 2 seed at the Division III Lima district and will host the winner of No. 7 Riverdale and No. 8 Liberty-Benton in the sectional finals on Friday, February 26.

No. 10 seed Paulding will travel to No. 4 seed Coldwater in the Division III sectional semifinals, with the winner advancing to the sectional semifinals to face No. 4 Fairview or No. 9 Allen East, and No. 12 seed Delphos Jefferson will play at No. 5 seed Bath in the semifinals, with the winner playing at No. 3 seed Lima Central Catholic in the sectional finals.

In the Division IV Defiance district, Antwerp is the No. 1 seed and after a bye will host the winner of No. 12 seed Stryker/No. 14 Hilltop in the sectional finals.

Parkway is the No. 8 seed at the Division IV Wapakoneta district and will host No. 9 seed Ridgemont in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday, February 23, with the winner moving on to play at No. 2 seed Minster on Friday, February 26.