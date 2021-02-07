Boys sectional hoops pairings announced
Van Wert independent sports
Boys basketball seeds were awarded and sectional pairings were set on Sunday afternoon, including the highly anticipated Division IV Elida district.
This year, the higher seeded team will host sectional semifinal and sectional championship games. Neutral sites will continue to be used at the district level, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association is expected to announced regional and state tournament sites in the near future.
Division II Spencerville district
Seed order: 1. Shawnee; 2. Wauseon; 3. St. Marys Memorial; 4. Defiance; 5; Wapakoneta; 6. Napoleon; 7. Van Wert; 8. Celina; 9. Bryan; 10. Elida; 11. Kenton
Sectional semifinals – all games 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 23
No. 11 Kenton at No. 10 Elida
No. 8 Celina at No. 5 Wapakoneta
No. 9 Bryan at No. 6 Napoleon
Sectional finals – all games 7 p.m. Friday, February 26
Elida/Kenton winner at No. 1 Shawnee
No. 7 Van Wert at No. 4 Defiance
Wapakoneta/Celina winner at No. 2 Wauseon
Napoleon/Bryan winner at No. 3 St. Marys Memorial
Division IV Elida district
Seed order: 1. Columbus Grove; 2. Ottoville; 3. Crestview; 4. Kalida; 5. Lincolnview; 6. Leipsic; 7. Cory-Rawson; 8. Pandora-Gilboa; 9. Continental; 10. Miller City; 11. Fort Jennings; 12. Delphos St. John’s; 13. Patrick Henry
Sectional semifinals – all games 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 23
No. 11 Fort Jennings at No. 8 Pandora-Gilboa
No. 9 Continental at No. 4 Kalida
No. 13 Patrick Henry at No. 5 Lincolnview
Sectional semifinals – both games 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 24
No. 12 Delphos St. John’s at No. 6 Leipsic
No. 10 Miller City at No. 7 Cory-Rawson
Sectional finals – all games 7 p.m. Friday, February 26
Pandora-Gilboa/Fort Jennings winner at No. 1 Columbus Grove
Kalida/Continental winner vs. Lincolnview/Patrick Henry winner
Leipsic/Delphos St. John’s winner at No. 3 seed Crestview
Cory-Rawson/Miller City winer at No. 2 seed Ottoville
In addition to those pairings, Wayne Trace is the No. 2 seed at the Division III Lima district and will host the winner of No. 7 Riverdale and No. 8 Liberty-Benton in the sectional finals on Friday, February 26.
No. 10 seed Paulding will travel to No. 4 seed Coldwater in the Division III sectional semifinals, with the winner advancing to the sectional semifinals to face No. 4 Fairview or No. 9 Allen East, and No. 12 seed Delphos Jefferson will play at No. 5 seed Bath in the semifinals, with the winner playing at No. 3 seed Lima Central Catholic in the sectional finals.
In the Division IV Defiance district, Antwerp is the No. 1 seed and after a bye will host the winner of No. 12 seed Stryker/No. 14 Hilltop in the sectional finals.
Parkway is the No. 8 seed at the Division IV Wapakoneta district and will host No. 9 seed Ridgemont in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday, February 23, with the winner moving on to play at No. 2 seed Minster on Friday, February 26.
POSTED: 02/07/21 at 3:06 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports