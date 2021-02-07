Ohio EMS grant applications announced

VW independent/submitted information

The Ohio Department of Public Safety, Division of EMS, has released the SFY 2021-2022 EMS Priority One & Supplemental Grant applications.

The Priority One & Supplemental applications will be available now and will be due Thursday, April 1, by 5 p.m. Grant applications will only be available in electronic format and must be submitted online through the EMS Grants Management System. To access the EMS Grants Management System, select the “EMS Grants System Login” link to the right of this page. Those who have not created an account with the new EMS Grants System will need to register for a new account.

For instructions on how to create an account, please use the EMS Grants Management System User Guide.

The 2021-2022 EMS Priority 2-5 Research Grants are also now available. To apply, go to the “Applications & Forms” link on the Ohio EMS Grants webpage.