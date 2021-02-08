Cougar wrestlers compete at WBL match

Van Wert independent sports

DEFIANCE — Van Wert finished seventh at the Western Buckeye League wrestling tournament, held at Defiance High School on Saturday.

The highest finisher for the Cougars was senior Killian Sudduth, who finished second at 126 pounds. Sudduth was pinned in 2:46 by Wapakoneta’s Nate Roa in the finals.

Macein (160) and Spencer Blue (195) each took third place, with Bigham defeating Kaden Ware of Wapakoneta 7-4 and Blue defeating Kenton’s Brandon Bowling 3-1.

Keaton Sudduth (132), Morgein Bigham (170) and Eli Kline (285) each finished fourth. Sudduth was pinned by Shawnee’s Cory Beach in 4:44, Bigham was pinned by Jace Schaefer of St. Marys Memorial in 3:46 and Kline lost via fall in 42 seconds to Wapakoneta’s Cael Rostofer.

St. Marys Memorial won the tournament with 203.5 points, while Celina was the runner-up with 167.5 points, followed by Wapakoneta (164), Shawnee (81), Elida (74.5), Defiance (74), Van Wert (65.5), Kenton (41), Ottawa-Glandorf (35) and Bath (24).