Pratt, VW beat St. Henry 49-46; girls win too

ST. HENRY — Aidan Pratt’s trey from the left corner as time expired was the difference as Van Wert upset St. Henry 49-46 on Saturday.

It was the sixth straight win for the Cougars (7-9) and just the second home loss of the season for the Redskins (13-6).

St. Henry led 10-8 after the first quarter, but Owen Treece scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the second period to help give Van Wert a 29-24 lead at halftime. The Cougars extended the lead to as many as nine in the third quarter but the Redskins cut the deficit to two, 38-36 entering the four quarter.

In addition to the game winning basket, Pratt finished with nine points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. Garett Gunter provided six points, five assists and four rebounds, and Van Wert finished 17-of-43 from the floor and 11-of-13 from the foul line.

St. Henry was led by Logan Lefeld, who tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds and Bennett Gels, who finished with 13 points. The Redskins were 21-of-39 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

In addition, St. Henry won the rebounding battle 28-21 but had 12 turnovers, compared to just seven for Van Wert.

The Cougars are scheduled to host Crestview on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Van Wert held Parkway to just 10 second half points and the Lady Cougars posted a 42-29 non-conference win over the neighboring Lady Panthers on Saturday.

Parkway led 11-8 after one quarter and 19-12 at halftime. In the third quarter, Van Wert outscored the Lady Panthers 14-3 to take a 26-22 lead into the fourth quarter, then the Lady Cougars enjoyed a 16-7 scoring advantage in the final period.

Sofi Houg scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter and Jaylyn Rickard added eight points for Van Wert (7-9). The Lady Cougars were 17-of-42 shooting while Parkway was 10-of-36 from the floor.

Gabrielle Stober led the Lady Panthers with eight points and Allison Hughes finished with seven rebounds.

Van Wert is scheduled to play at Lima Central Catholic tonight and Parkway (8-10) will host Spencerville on Tuesday.