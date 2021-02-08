On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Games will air live and the schedule is subject to change due to COVID-19.

WKSD

Tuesday, February 9 – Defiance at Paulding (girls)

Thursday, February 11 – Paulding at Crestview (girls)

Friday, February 12 – Crestview at Paulding

Saturday, February 13 – Crestview at Van Wert (girls, 11am JV)

Saturday, February 13 – Antwerp at Fairview

WERT

Tuesday, February 9 – Crestview at Van Wert

Friday, February 11 – Bath at Van Wert

Saturday, February 12 – Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert (4pm JV)