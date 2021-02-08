On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Games will air live and the schedule is subject to change due to COVID-19.
WKSD
Tuesday, February 9 – Defiance at Paulding (girls)
Thursday, February 11 – Paulding at Crestview (girls)
Friday, February 12 – Crestview at Paulding
Saturday, February 13 – Crestview at Van Wert (girls, 11am JV)
Saturday, February 13 – Antwerp at Fairview
WERT
Tuesday, February 9 – Crestview at Van Wert
Friday, February 11 – Bath at Van Wert
Saturday, February 12 – Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert (4pm JV)
