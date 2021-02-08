WBL bowlers meet at Olympic Lanes

Van Wert independent sports

After finishing second at the Western Buckeye League championships at Olympic Lanes on Saturday, Van Wert finished as WBL girls’ bowling co-champions with Celina.

It’s Van Wert’s first girls’ bowling championship in school history.

Lorrie Decker rolled a 562 series (175-175-212) and finished as the silver medalist, while Makenna Nagel finished with a 159-171-177-507 series. Ryleigh Hanicq chipped in with a 161-170-155-486 series.

On the boys’ side, Jacob Place finished fifth overall with a 221-191-176-588 series, while Taylor Springer rolled a 153-202-161-516 series.

Wapakoneta won the boys’ team title and St. Marys Memorial finished second. Van Wert was sixth.