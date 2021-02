Center stage!

Van Wert grapplers were on the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Tuesday night. The Cougars wrestled Bath and earned a 54-24 victory (see full story below). Above, Keaton Sudduth is on his way to pinning Zachary Kennedy (132) and below, Fletcher Smith had the upper hand over Ricky Deppe at 145 pounds, but Deppe came back to win via a pin. Photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent