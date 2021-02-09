Gary Max Smith

Gary Max “Butch” Smith, loving father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend, has returned home to the loving arms of his mother and company of good friends past.

Gary Max ‘Butch’ Smith

He is survived by his father, Max; a sister, Sam; one brother, Bill; two beautiful daughters, Misty and Shawn; a son, Lucas; five grandkids, Tyler, Miranda, Kyla, Lux, and Avery, as well as many other loved ones.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, a perennial “father of the year,” and best friend to many.

He was always there when you needed him. His kind and loving heart was truly made of gold. An animal lover, outdoor enthusiast, and rock and roll fan, Butch enjoyed camping, fishing, concerts, thoroughbred racing, road trips, and spoiling his kids, grandkids, and pets.

“I wanna live, I wanna give, I’ve been a miner for a Heart of Gold”.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 13, at Cowan and Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Then graveside military honors will be rendered in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help with funeral costs.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.