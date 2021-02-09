The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

Lancer bowlers finish regular season

Van Wert independent sports

Elida swept Lincolnview in the regular season finale for the Lancers at Olympic Lanes on Monday. 

The Bulldog boys won 2492-2364 and the girls defeated Lincolnview 1800-1688.

James Reinhart led the Lancers with a 221-133-354 series and was followed closely by Preston Bugh, who posted a 156-191-347 series. Justin Braun rolled a 149-159-308 series, followed by Adam Berryman (170-113-283) and Alex Wyatt (154-127-281).

Elida’s Luke Alexander led all bowlers with a 180-183-363 series. 

On the girls’ side, Katrina Behrens led Lincolnview with a 132-138-270 series. She was followed by Ashley Hertel (145-93-238), Lily Price (90-143-233), Brice Pruden (100-94-194) and Melody Gorman (89-100-189).

Hannah Norton led Elida with a 146-133-279 series. 

The Lady Lancers will compete in the sectional tournament at 5 p.m. on Friday and the Lancers will compete at 12 p.m. on Saturday at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon. 

