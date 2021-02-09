Lancer bowlers finish regular season

Van Wert independent sports

Elida swept Lincolnview in the regular season finale for the Lancers at Olympic Lanes on Monday.

The Bulldog boys won 2492-2364 and the girls defeated Lincolnview 1800-1688.

James Reinhart led the Lancers with a 221-133-354 series and was followed closely by Preston Bugh, who posted a 156-191-347 series. Justin Braun rolled a 149-159-308 series, followed by Adam Berryman (170-113-283) and Alex Wyatt (154-127-281).

Elida’s Luke Alexander led all bowlers with a 180-183-363 series.

On the girls’ side, Katrina Behrens led Lincolnview with a 132-138-270 series. She was followed by Ashley Hertel (145-93-238), Lily Price (90-143-233), Brice Pruden (100-94-194) and Melody Gorman (89-100-189).

Hannah Norton led Elida with a 146-133-279 series.

The Lady Lancers will compete in the sectional tournament at 5 p.m. on Friday and the Lancers will compete at 12 p.m. on Saturday at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon.