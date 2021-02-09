Lincolnview hoops teams post victories

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview 65 Fort Jennings 50 (boys)

FORT JENNINGS – Collin Overholt scored 25 points, pulled down six rebounds and had four assists and Lincolnview rallied to defeat Fort Jennings 65-50 on Tuesday.

In addition, Clayton Leeth finished with 13 points in the win.

Fort Jennings (6-11) also had two scorers in double figures. Evan Hoerstein finished with 23 points and Jon Grote finished with 11. The two also combined for 15 rebounds.

The Lancers (13-5) found themselves down 14-6 after the first quarter and 26-23 at halftime. However, a 22-9 third quarter scoring advantage put Lincolnview ahead 45-35 entering the final period.

Lincolnview was 25-of-54 from the floor and 8-of-15 from the foul line with just five turnovers. Fort Jennings finished 15-of-37 shooting and 18-of-24 from the free throw line with 16 turnovers. The Musketeers had a slight rebounding advantage, 26-24.

The Lancers will host Ada on Friday and Fort Jennings will play at Pandora-Gilboa on Saturday.

Lincolnview 54 Ridgemont 23 (girls)

MOUNT VICTORY – Lincolnview forced 34 turnovers and held Ridgemont to 9-of-35 shooting (26 percent) in a 54-23 win over the Golden Gophers on Tuesday.

The Lady Lancers set the tone early by leading 13-4 at the end of the first period, then extending the advantage to 26-11 at halftime. Lincolnview led 42-18 at the end of three quarters.

Kendall Bollenbacher finished with 12 points and Annie Mendenhall was right behind with 11 points and seven rebounds. Zadria King recorded nine points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Brooke Nelson led Ridgemont with 12 points.

Lincolnview (8-13) will travel to Ada for the regular season finale on Thursday.