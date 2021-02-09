Stephanie Renee Etzler

Stephanie Renee Etzler, 39, of Van Wert, passed away Monday morning, February 8, 2021, shortly after arrival at Van Wert Health.

She was born January 11, 1982, in Van Wert, the daughter of Denise (Barnes) Russell, who preceded her in death. On July 7, 2001, she married Daniel H. Etzler, who survives.

Other survivors include her two sons, Eric and Ethan; her brother, Brian (Randi) Barnes and their two children, Rhiana and Gavin; her mother-in-law, Marilyn Etzler of Van Wert; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Stephanie was a 2000 graduate of Van Wert High School and had worked at Walmart for a number of years. She was affiliated with First United Brethren in Christ Church in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, February 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Jody Harr officiating.

Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Stephanie’s family.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.