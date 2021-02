VW sectional championship game moved

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s Division II boys’ basketball sectional championship game against Defiance has been bumped back one night to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 27.

Defiance is hosting district wrestling on the 26thand 27th, and will host the Division IV girls district championship game at 8 p.m. February 27, after the Van Wert-Defiance game.