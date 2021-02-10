3 people arraigned on grand jury indictments this week

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Three people were arraigned on grand jury indictments Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, while a total of six people appeared on criminal hearings this week.

Those arraigned include the following:

Brandi Runyon, 29, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of possession of heroin and

Aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree. She weas released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 3.

Sherry Ramsey, 44, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony offense. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 3 p.m. Monday, March 1.

Ethan Mezuk, 30, of Convoy, pleaded not guilty to one count each of possession of heroin and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 3 p.m. March 1.

Two people also appeared in the past week for change of plea hearings.

Eliza Shaner, 20, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count of obstructing justice, a felony of the fifth degree. She then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of a substance abuse treatment program. A cash bond was continued until in-patient treatment begins.

Coy McConnell, 24, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was then sentenced to three years of community control, to include 200 hours of community service, an order that he seek employment, and an order that he undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended.

Also this past week, Amber Owens, 35, of Van Wert, was granted judicial release from a 30-month prison sentence handed down on one count each of tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine, each a felony of the third degree. She was then placed on three years of community control, to include substance abuse and mental health evaluations, and an order prohibiting here from using alcohol, illegal drugs, or prescription medications without a prescription.