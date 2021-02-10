Sharon Rose (Cochran) Hyatt

Sharon Rose (Cochran) Hyitt, 64, of Convoy, passed away at 8:45 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021, at her residence after a courageous, year-long battle with cancer.

Sharon Rose (Cochran) Hyatt

She was born August 30, 1956, in Lima, the daughter of Byron Cochran, who preceded her in death, and Hazel (Caskey) Cochran, who survives in Spencerville. On November 15, 1980, she married James A. Hyitt, who survives. Together, they shared over 40 years of memories.

Sharon worked as a draftswoman for Republic Steel and Varco Pruden in Van Wert for over 25 years. She then went back to school and received her LPN certification and spent the next chapter of her life working at area nursing homes and for hospice organizations.

Sharon was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy. Sharon enjoyed crafting, purse bingo, and, most importantly, attending her children’s and grandchildren’s events.

Other survivors include a son, James (Amy Clark) Hyitt; a daughter-in-law, Amy Evans Hyitt; her grandchildren, Allyson (Anthony) Buzard, Marissa Miller, Ayden Hyitt, Conner Hyitt, and Jacob Hyitt; her great-grandchildren, Kamden and Emersyn Buzard; two sisters, Sandra (Jim) Griffo and Susan (Jim) Patterson, both of Lima; a brother, Michael Cochran of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Russell “Rusty” Hyitt; and a brother, William H. Cochran.

On June 26, 2014, Sharon was the recipient of a double-lung transplant. She was so appreciative for her second chance at life, and certainly made the most of it, with family and friends by her side.

A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held and announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sharon’s memory may be directed to the Rusty Hyitt Memorial Baseball Scholarship Fund, c/o Van Wert Federal Savings Bank. Sharon created this scholarship program to honor her deceased son, Rusty. She took an enormous amount of pride in keeping the program going every year.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home in Convoy.