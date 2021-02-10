United Way releases Rivals United totals

VW independent/submitted information

The fifth annual Rivals United 2021 is a wrap, according to the United Way of Van Wert County.

This year’s event posed many challenges for all involved, but that didn’t stop the Lincolnview and Crestview communities from coming together for this great cause.

United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith, along with student council and staff members from each school, collaborated to come up with some “COVID worthy” fundraising events that helped this year’s Rivals United be the biggest ever. As usual, the weather caused three cancellation days during the week, but, thankfully, didn’t pose a threat to the events, which were all held virtually.

The week kicked off with each school raising money during Spirit Week. Students could participate in dressing up during themed days by bringing in a $1 donation each day. The TikTok challenge prompted each school to turn in a dance-off video. Lincolnview also ended up adding the $100 sponsorship money from Marie Miller, The Marketing Junkie, to its total by collecting the most virtual “likes”.

Since students were stuck at home because of cancellations, the United Way threw in a virtual Snowman Challenge fundraiser. Several photos were received via social media and a winner from each school was given $100 sponsorship money towards school totals.

The Super Fan contest dished out daily sponsorship winnings to the teacher who had the best display of school spirit each day. Lincolnview overtook the challenge by earning the most Super Fan votes during the week and added $1,087.69 in sponsorship money to its total. Superfan sponsors included: Kulwicki-Hilton Insurance, Lee Kinstle GMC Sales & Service, CNT, Purmort Brothers Insurance, Wilkinson’s Printing, and Alexander & Bebout.

Student council members also came up with an idea to do a Senior Athlete Coloring Book that they sold for $5 each. Coloring books were sponsored by Tisha Fast-State Farm Insurance, Amber Davis-Realtor Schrader Realty and the Convoy Tastee Freeze. The schools were able to raise a total of $1,820 in coloring book sales.

On Thursday and Friday there was a Virtual Dash for Cash where people could call-in donation to the United Way or turn money into each school office. These donations totaled $6,093.60. There was also participation from local businesses; Brewed Expressions, Flour Loves Sugar, and The Well Nutrition, which all offered Lancer and Knight themed items and donated a portion of their proceeds to the schools.

This year’s rivalry was the closest ever, with Lincolnview pulling out the win by raising a total of $19,759.80, while Crestview was close behind with $19,479.77 raised.

“The United Way sends out a huge ‘thank you’ to Lincolnview and Crestview students and staff members and every sponsorship, business, and individual that helped to make this Rivals United the biggest year yet,” Smith said.

This year’s record-breaking total was $39,239.57, which will stay right here in the community to help fund the United Way’s 34 local agencies.