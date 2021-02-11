Celebrate Recovery info meeting planned

VW independent/submitted information

This Sunday, February 14, at 12:20 p.m., there will be a presentation on Celebrate Recovery in Trinity Friends Church’s Fireside Room.

Celebrate Recovery, a national, 12-step biblically based recovery program, is returning to Van Wert an absence of several years. The program operated for approximately four years locally and provided a safe place for those with hurts, habits, and hang-ups to meet weekly.

Encouragement, fellowship, and accountability are part of the weekly large and small groups, while step studies, for those who truly want to change and live in freedom from their hurts, habits, or hang-ups, require an additional two-hour commitment for at least 12 months. A small group meets to work through four step study guides where honesty, transparency, and extreme accountability are the norm.

The purpose of the February 14 meeting is to provide information on the program to those attending, as well as enlist volunteers required for a sustainable, robust Celebrate Recovery program.